The role of women in the transport sector is something that needs to be addressed. Women account for only 17.5% of the workforce in EU urban public transport for example, and hold less than 10% of technical and operational jobs. In the United States, women comprise only 15% of transport and related... Read more
12 June 2015
Magdalena Olczak-Rancitelli, International Transport Forum
27 May 2015
Pravin Krishna, Chung Ju Yung Distinguished Professor of International Economics and Business at Johns Hopkins University
To mark the opening of the International Transport Forum’s Annual Summit, today’s post is by the Summit’s keynote speaker Pravin Krishna, Chung Ju Yung Distinguished Professor of International Economics and Business at Johns Hopkins University We live in exciting times.... Read more
26 May 2015
Nick Greenfield, ETOA - the European Tourism Association
Polis and EMTA are hosting a side event at the ITF Summit about cities and coach transport. Several European cities, such as Budapest and Amsterdam have developed strategies for coach tourism, access and routing in answer to the increasing challenges that coach tourism and travel brings. The IRU... Read more